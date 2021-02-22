Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 333 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.65 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

