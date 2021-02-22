Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Shares of SAVE opened at $35.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

