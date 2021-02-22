Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives $174.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$163.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $163.35.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

