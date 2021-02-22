SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Raised by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 3.60% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $109,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,299. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

