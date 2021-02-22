SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 699,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 352,805 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 216,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 147,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.67 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

