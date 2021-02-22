SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $167.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

