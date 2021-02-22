South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.00

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 37094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOUHY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

