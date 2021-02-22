South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get South32 alerts:

SOUHY opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. South32 has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.08.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.