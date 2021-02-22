South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.28

South Star Mining Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 339320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised South Star Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.53 to C$0.52 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

