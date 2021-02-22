Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

