Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.17.
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
