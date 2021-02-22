SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $167.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $170.63 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $653.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.