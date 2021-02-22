Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $40,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $192.17 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $3,667,240 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

