Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.60

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 25498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

