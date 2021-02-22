Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.60

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 25498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.
Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.