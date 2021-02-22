Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
