Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

