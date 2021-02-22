Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

