Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.26, but opened at C$0.30. Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 35,074 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.76 million and a PE ratio of -63.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

