Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIEN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

SIEN stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sientra by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sientra by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

