Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given New C$1,650.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$1,650.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$1,810.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,567.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,401.38. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$435.03 and a twelve month high of C$1,900.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 699.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total transaction of C$716,705.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$568,510.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

