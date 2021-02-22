Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,078.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.