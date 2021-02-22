Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 914.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,078.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.