Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.67.
Shares of SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 914.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,078.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
