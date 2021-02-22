Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,078.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $234,983,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

