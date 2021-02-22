Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of SHLS opened at $40.17 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

