Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $40.17 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

