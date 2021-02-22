Shield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $18.90 or 0.00032859 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $846,975.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00510513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00389724 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

Shield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

