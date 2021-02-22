Shannon Coates Purchases 40,000 Shares of Bellevue Gold Limited (BGL.AX) (ASX:BGL) Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (BGL.AX) (ASX:BGL) insider Shannon Coates bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$31,200.00 ($22,285.71).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.58.

Get Bellevue Gold Limited (BGL.AX) alerts:

About Bellevue Gold Limited (BGL.AX)

Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project covering an area of approximately 1,916km2 located to north-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Yandal gold project covering an area of 867 km2 in Western Australia; and the Kathleen Valley Gold Project located in Western Australia.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Gold Limited (BGL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Gold Limited (BGL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.