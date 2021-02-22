SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,558 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NovoCure by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.95 and a beta of 1.29.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.