SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cerus worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cerus by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cerus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,194,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $326,882.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,239.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

