SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of IQ opened at $24.72 on Monday. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

