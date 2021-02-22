SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 227.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

