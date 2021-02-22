SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

CHRW opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

