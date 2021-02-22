SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 26,785 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 397.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $163,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 1,058,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 30.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after buying an additional 827,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after buying an additional 822,893 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.86, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

