Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,321,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,337,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 939,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of SCI opened at $49.21 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,276,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.