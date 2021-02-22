Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) versus Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Critical Comparison

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sequans Communications and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 1 6 11 0 2.56

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.81%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $177.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 5.60 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -5.27 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 39.21 $161.15 million $0.67 283.19

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54% Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78%

Volatility & Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.