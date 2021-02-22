Sei Investments Co. Sells 575 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $156.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 979.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

