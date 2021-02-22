Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.