Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,482 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,211,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Chevron by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 278,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $95.80 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

