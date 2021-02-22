Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,786 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $321.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.99. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $330.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.