Sei Investments Co. Buys 40,373 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of CubeSmart worth $28,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

