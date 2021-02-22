Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,206 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $25,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $427.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.30, for a total value of $562,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $16,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,706,879.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

