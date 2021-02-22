Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Ossiam lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

ST opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

