Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $166.31 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.47.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

