Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,848 BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 172,065 shares in the last quarter.

BKT stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

