Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,577 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $159.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $130.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

