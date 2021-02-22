Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,713,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,145,305. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $73.94. 40,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

