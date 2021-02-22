SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) versus Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) Critical Survey

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of SeaChange International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SeaChange International and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaChange International presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given SeaChange International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -48.18% -25.60% -17.08% Superconductor Technologies N/A -199.09% -153.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and Superconductor Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $67.15 million 0.76 -$8.92 million $0.07 19.29 Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 10.60 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

SeaChange International has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Superconductor Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

