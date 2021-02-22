SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.9% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.