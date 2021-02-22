SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 116,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,224. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

