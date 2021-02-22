SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,772 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,051 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.