SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,574,000 after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 234,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.35. 6,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,636. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

