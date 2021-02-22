SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Post by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $97.27. 282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,455. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,255.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $107.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

